Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The following ships called at the Port on Tuesday, 17th January-2023,where five ships namely, MSC Madhu-B, Maersk Hartford, Xpress Bardsey, ChemroadSinyoo and Bai Lu Zuo, carrying Containers, Palm oil and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Irenes Ray and Nord Tiger with containers and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, N-Orhan and Ifestos left the Port on Wednesday morning, while five more ships, are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,813 tonnes, comprising 117,942 tonnes imports cargo and 27,871 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,604 Containers (3,426 TEUs Imports and 1,178 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Irenes Ray, Chola Treasure and Paovosa Wisdom VII & another ship TBN are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, MW-1 and MW-II, on Wednesday and another containers ship, CMA CGM Orfeo is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.