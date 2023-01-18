UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The following ships called at the Port on Tuesday, 17th January-2023,where five ships namely, MSC Madhu-B, Maersk Hartford, Xpress Bardsey, ChemroadSinyoo and Bai Lu Zuo, carrying Containers, Palm oil and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, Irenes Ray and Nord Tiger with containers and Steel coil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, N-Orhan and Ifestos left the Port on Wednesday morning, while five more ships, are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,813 tonnes, comprising 117,942 tonnes imports cargo and 27,871 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,604 Containers (3,426 TEUs Imports and 1,178 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, Irenes Ray, Chola Treasure and Paovosa Wisdom VII & another ship TBN are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, MW-1 and MW-II, on Wednesday and another containers ship, CMA CGM Orfeo is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Nord Same Hartford Anchorage Port Qasim

Recent Stories

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

18 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

37 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

48 minutes ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

48 minutes ago
 BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering ..

BEEAH Recycling awards cement factory for lowering emissions

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.