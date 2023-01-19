Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Irenes Ray, Chola Treasure and Paovosa Wisdom with containers, chickpeas and rapeseeds, called at the port on Wednesday, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose and Garin & Fertilizer Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, two more container ships, CMA CGM Orfeo and MSC Patnaree-III, also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, X-Press Bardsey, Irenes Ray, MSC Madhu-B and Victorious left the port on Thursday morning, while another ship, Chem Sinyoo is expected to sail on later today.

A cargo volume of 118,644 tonnes, comprising 57,881 tonnes of imports cargo and 60,763 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,476 containers (984 TEUs Imports and 3,492 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships namely, CMA CGM Orfeo, MSC Patnaree-III, Elpida, Zheng Hai and Neutron Sound scheduled to load/offload containers, rice, palm oil and gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT and FOTCO later on Thursday.