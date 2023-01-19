UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Irenes Ray, Chola Treasure and Paovosa Wisdom with containers, chickpeas and rapeseeds, called at the port on Wednesday, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose and Garin & Fertilizer Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, two more container ships, CMA CGM Orfeo and MSC Patnaree-III, also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, X-Press Bardsey, Irenes Ray, MSC Madhu-B and Victorious left the port on Thursday morning, while another ship, Chem Sinyoo is expected to sail on later today.

A cargo volume of 118,644 tonnes, comprising 57,881 tonnes of imports cargo and 60,763 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,476 containers (984 TEUs Imports and 3,492 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships namely, CMA CGM Orfeo, MSC Patnaree-III, Elpida, Zheng Hai and Neutron Sound scheduled to load/offload containers, rice, palm oil and gas oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, LCT and FOTCO later on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

59 seconds ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

13 minutes ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.