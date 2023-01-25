UrduPoint.com

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Columbus, GSL Ningbo and Nordtigeris carrying Containers and Steel coil, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Annita, Rigel and Sloman Hebe scheduled to load/offload Cement and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an oil tanker 'Clearocean Mesquite' left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 05 more ships, Maersk Columbus, Nordtigris, Greener VI, Seapower I and Al-Maha are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 163,835 tonnes, comprising 141,021 tonnes imports cargo and 22,814 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,212` Containers (2,870 TEUs Imports and 1,342 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Annita, ChemroadDita and AAI Prelude & 02 more ships, EM Astoria and Ullswater scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Wheat, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FAP, QICT and EVTL on Wednesday.

