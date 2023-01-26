Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Annita, EM Astoria, ChemroadDita, and AAI Prelude scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Palm oil, and Wheat, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Hafnia Shanghai, Ullswater, Gas Shuriken, and Umm Bab carrying Mogas, LPG, Chemical, and LNG oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, Al-Maha, GSL Ningbo, and EM Astoria left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, CL Dayang He and Poavosa Wisdom VII are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 75,301 tonnes, comprising 33,357 tonnes imports cargo and 41,944 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,084` Containers (936 TEUs Imports and 2,148 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Umm Bab, Gas Shuriken, and Songa Kari & another ship 'OOCL Washington carrying LNG, Chemicals, Palm oil, and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, EVTL, MW-1 and QICT on Thursday.