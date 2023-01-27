Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, OOCL Washington, Songa Kari, Gas Shuriken and Umm Bab carrying Containers, Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile five more ships, RDO Concord, PVT Estella, Wanxing, Golden Violet and Hong Cheng carrying Containers, Palm oil and Wheat also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'OOCL Washington' left the Port on Friday morning, while 02 more ships, Chemroad Dita and Gas Shuriken are expected to sail today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 101,409tonnes, comprising 74,761 tonnes imports cargo and 26,648 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,851` Containers (940 TEUs Imports and 911 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 23 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Silver Joan, Ullswater and RDO Concord & another ship 'MSC Veronique' carrying Palm oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT on Friday.