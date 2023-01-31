Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Maersk Boston, Hong Cheng and Maria Topic carrying Containers, Wheat and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, AT middle Bridge and MSC Diya F scheduled to load/offload Rice and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on the same day.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Beijing' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 05 more ships, Maersk Boston, IVS Atsugi, Hafnia Excelsior, Al-Thakhira and Sea Crystal are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 146,114tonnes, comprising 121,464 tonnes imports cargo and 24,650 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,839` Containers (389 TEUs Imports and 1,450 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, At Middle Bridge, Hafnia Excel and MSC Diya-F & 02 more ships, Northern Magnitude and Umm Al-Amed scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, QICT, and EETL on Tuesday.