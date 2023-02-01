Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Six ships namely, At middle Bridge, MSC Diya-F, Nothern Magnitude, Silver Joan, Umm Al-Amad and Hafnia Excel scheduled to load/offload rice, containers, palm oil, LNG and gas oil, berthed at Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile a containers ship 'Irenes Ray' carrying containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, MSC Diya-F and Chem Guard left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 03 more ships, Northern Magnitude, Maria Topic and Hafnia Excel are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 122,833 tonnes, comprising 104,396 tonnes imports cargo and 18,437 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,012 containers (2,006 TEUs Imports and 1,006 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Rigel and Irenes Ray and another ship 'Clemens Schulte' carrying palm oil and containers are expected to take berths at LCT and QICT on Wednesday.