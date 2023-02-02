UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Clemens Schulte, Irenes Ray and Rigel carrying Containers and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a bulk cargo carrier 'Parnassos' scheduled to load 40,935 tonnes of cement also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on the same day.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, namely Clemens Schulte, Irenes Ray, Umm Al-Amad, White Purl and Serenity Gas left the Port on Thursday morning, while an oil tanker 'Hafnia Excel' is expected to sail today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 154,032tonnes, comprising 129,114 tonnes imports cargo and 24,918 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,483` Containers (1,116 TEUs Imports and 1,367 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, and 'Express Athens' carrying Containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, three more containers ships, namely, MSC Leandr, Ikaria and CMA CGM Rabelais are due to arrive on Friday.

