Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :M.T 'Maritime Nordic' carrying Chemicals, berthed at EngroVopak Terminal on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Express Athens and MSC Leandra carrying 'Containers' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour .

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an oil tanker 'Rigel' left the Port on Friday morning, while another oil tanker 'Silver Joan' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 50,783 tonnes, comprising 49,362 tonnes imports cargo and 1,421 tonnes export cargo,was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them Parnassos, PVT Estella, T.Sirius and MSC Leandra & another ship 'Ikaria' scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2, LCT, and QICT on Friday.

While a containers ship "CMA CGM Rabelais' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and two more ships, Green Pole and Maersk Phuket are due to arrive on Saturday.