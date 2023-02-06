UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Two ships namely, CMA CGM Rabelais and CL Dayang He carrying Containers and Soyabean berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a gas carrier 'Al-Maha' carrying LPG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 05 ships, CMA CGM Rabelais, MilahaRas Laffan, T-Sirius, At middle Bridge and Wanxing left the Port on Monday, morning.

A Cargo volume of 102,226tonnes, comprising 67,463 tonnes of imports cargo and 34,763 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,734` Containers (1,030 TEUs Imports and 1,704 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Corona, White Purl, and Al-Maha& 02 more ships, MSC Noa and Lana carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG, and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, SSGC, and QICT on Monday.

