Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, MSC Noa, Lana, Corona, White Purl and Al-Maha carrying Containers, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively on Monday 06th February.

Meanwhile three more ships, EM Astoria, MSC Leo VI and Fairchem Sword carrying Containers and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'MSC Noa' left the Port on Tuesday morning,while 03 more ships, Lana, Al-Maha and Parnassos are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 81,359tonnes, comprising 41,994 tonnes imports cargo and 39,365 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,909` Containers (267 TEUs Imports and 1,642 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Star Jeannette and MSC Leo VI & 02 more ships, Maersk Selator and Yihai carrying Conola Seed, Containers and Palm Kernal are expected to take berths at PIBT, QICT and MW-2 on Tuesday.

