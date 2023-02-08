UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, MSC Leo VI, Maersk Seletar and Yihai carrying Containers and Palm Kernal, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Multi Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, APL California, Al-Bidda and Vitus Bering carrying Containers, LNG and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Maersk Seletar and MT Corona are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 118,720tonnes, comprising 79,960 tonnes imports cargo and 38,760 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,560` Containers (2,280 TEUs Imports and 2,280 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Al-Bidda, Star Jeannette, Chemroad Polaris and EM Astoria & another ship 'OOCL Charleston' carrying LNG, Canola Seed, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, PIBT, LCT and QICT on Wednesday.

