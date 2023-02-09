UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, EM Astoria, OOCL Charleston, Chemroad Polaris, Al-Bidda and Star Jeannette carrying Containers, Palm oil, LNG and Canola Seed, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday

Meanwhile two more ships, Scirocco and Aurelia carrying Gasoline and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 04 ships, EM Astoria, MSC Leo VI, OOCL Charleston and CL Dayang He left the Port on Thursday morning.

A Cargo volume of 98,553tonnes, comprising 56,410 tonnes imports cargo and 42,143 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,160` Containers (681 TEUs Imports and 2,479 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, Express Athens, Vitus Bering and Scirocco carrying Containers, Wheat and Gasoline are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP and FOTCO on Thursday.

