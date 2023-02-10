Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Three ships, Express Athens, Vitus Bering, and Scirocco carrying Containers, Wheat Gasoline, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Aurelia and Coral Actinia with Palm oil and chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim on the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, gas carrier Al-Bidda and container vessel Express Athens left the port on Friday morning and another ship 'Chemroad Polaris' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

The cargo throughput of 107,984 tonnes comprising 87,890 tonnes imports cargo and 20,094 tonnes of export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,251 Containers (1,069 TEUs Imports and 1,182 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

Four ships APL California, MSC Federica, Global Falcon, and Sloman Hebe scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, and Palm oil are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Friday and three more container ships, Olympia, Cypress, and Safmarine Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.