Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Two ships, MSC Makalu III and Golden Violet, carrying containers and palm oil, berthed at the Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively the other day.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Maran Gas Asclepius and MSC Ines with LNG and Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim today.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Chemicals carrier 'Coral Actinia' and container vessel 'MSC Makalu III' left the port on Monday.

The cargo throughput of 68,691 tonnes comprising 40,648 tonnes of imports cargo and 28,043 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,551 Containers (36 TEUs Imports and 1,515 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, MSC Ines and Maran Gas Asclepius carrying containers and LNG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively later today, and another container ship 'Maersk Brooklyn' is also due to arrive at Port Qasim today, whereas, three more ships, MSC Lisbon, MSC Aria and Santa Rosa are due to arrive on Tuesday.