Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Three ships namely, MSC Ines, Santa Rosa and Maran Gas Ascleoius carrying Containers and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile a gas carrier 'Milaha Ras Laffan' carrying 'LNG' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them MSC Ines and Golden Violet left the Port on Tuesday morning while 03 more ships, Vitus Bering, Yihai and Global Falcon are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 74,965tonnes, comprising 53,051 tonnes imports cargo and 21,914 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,187` Containers (32 TEUs Imports and 1,155 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, , Fairchem Sword, Hafnia Shanghai, Milaha Ras Laffan and Star Jeannette & another ship 'MSC Lisbon' carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LNG, Canola Seed and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PGPCL, FAP and QICT on Tuesday.