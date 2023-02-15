Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, MSC Lisbon, Fairchem Sword, Star Jeannette, MilahaRas Laffan and Hafnia Shanghai carrying containers, palm oil, canola seed, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, Pakistan Gasport Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively the other day.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Irenes Ray and Sea Power-II carrying containers and wheat also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Yihai and Santa Rosa left the Port on Wednesday morning while a gas carrier 'Maran Gas Asclepius' is expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 172,888 tonnes, comprising 142,183 tonnes of imports cargo and 30,705 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,012 containers (2,218 TEUs Imports and 1,794 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Maersk Brooklyn and Wide Juliet carrying containers are expected to take berths at QICT today.

