Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Two ships Maersk Brooklyn and Wide Juliet carrying containers, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal on Wednesday while three more ships, Explorer America, Sossochrina and One Altair carrying coal, mogas and containers also arrived at the outer anchorage during the last 24 hour.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Lisbon and Maersk Brooklyn left the port on Thursday morning, and four more including MilahaRasLafan, Fairchem Sword, Wide Juliet and Hafnia Shanghai were expected to sail in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 113,339 tonnes, comprising 73,508 tonnes imports cargo and 39,831 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,925 containers (582 TEUs imports and 2,343 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There were eight ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, five including Ocean Autumn, One Altair, Irenes Ray, Explorer America and Aurelia scheduled to load/offload condensate, containers, coal and palm oil, were expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT, PIBT and LCT on Thursday.