Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Irenes Ray, One Altair, Aurelia and Explorer America carrying Containers, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Dato Fortune, MSC Iris, Long Beach Express, Alexis and Al-Wajbah scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Wheat and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 03 ships, Irenes Ray, One Altair and Hafnia Shanghai left the Port on Friday morning.

A Cargo volume of 108,834tonnes, comprising 77,384 tonnes imports cargo and 31,450 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,956` Containers (1,106 TEUs Imports and 1,850 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, Dato Fortune, MSC Iris, Long Beach Express and Al-Wajbah are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT and EETL on Friday, while MSC Levina is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, Green Pole, Maersk Jalan and CMA CGM Melisande are due to arrive on Saturday.

