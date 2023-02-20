UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Two ships namely, MSC Monica III and CMA CGM Malisande, carrying containers berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Ithomi, Hua Wei 8 and Hafnia Hudson carrying general cargo, palm oil and mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an oil tanker 'Stena Impeccable' left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, MSc Monica III and Dato Fortune, are expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 49,937 tonnes, comprising 9,445 tonnes of imports cargo and 40,492 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,053 containers (137 TEUs Imports and 1,916 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Sea Power and CMA CGM Malisande and 02 more ships, MSC Mumbai and Lisa, carrying wheat and containers are expected to take berths at FAP and QICT today as well.

