Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Lisa, MSC Mumbai VIII and Sea Power II carrying containers and wheat, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal and Grain & Fertilizer Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile, five more ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Veracruz, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Incredible Blue and Ullswater carrying containers, steel coil and LPG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Mumbai VIII and CMA CGM Malisande left the Port on Tuesday morning, while a containers ship 'Lisa' is expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 48,424 tonnes, comprising 7,888 tonnes of imports cargo and 40,536 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,835 containers (464 TEUs Imports and 2,371 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, Maersk Kensington, MSC Veracruz, Incredible Blue, Ullswater and Hafnia Hudson carrying containers, steel coil, LPG and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, SSGC and FOTCO on Tuesday.