Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Three ships, MSC Joanna, Xpress Bardsey and EM Astoria carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, T-Rigel and Coral Actinia with Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MSC Joanna, Xpress Bardsey and Mild Bloom left the port on Thursday.

The cargo throughput of 120,571 tonnes comprising 72,733 tonnes imports cargo and 47,838 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 3,864 Containers (1,050 TEUs Imports and 2,814 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Sochrina, Ithoni and Hua Wei 8 & two more ships, Al-Zubarahand CMA CGM Ivanhoe carrying Mogas, General cargo, Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, MW-2, LCT, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday.

