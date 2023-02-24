UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Four ships namely, Ithomi, CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Hua Wei 8 and Al-Zubarah scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Palm oil, and LNG, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Containers Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile, two more ships, Nordic Josephine and Mega I carrying Mogas and Palm oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship 'CMA CGM Ivanhoe' left the Port on Friday morning, while a bulk cargo carrier 'Sea Power II' is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 102,246tonnes, comprising 78,926 tonnes imports cargo and 23,320 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,668` Containers (599 TEUs Imports and 1,069 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Nordic Josephine and Alexis & another ship, Bea Schulte carrying Mogas, Wheat and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, FAP and QICT on Friday, 24th February and two more containers ships, Olympia and Meratus Jayawijaya are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

