UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Four ships Namely, Adventure, MSC Heidi, Lana and World Royal scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers and Coal, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, another ship, MSC Asya scheduled to load/offload Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Monday morning.

A total of 9 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships MSC Heidi and Sciroccoleft the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships 'Lana, Evoikos Theo and Pan Pride' are expected to sail on today.

A Cargo volume of 127,912tonnes, comprising 99,290tonnes imports cargo and 28,622tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,868 Containers (501 TEUs Imports and 1,367 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 6 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a containers ship MSC Asya& another Containers ship Maersk Pittsburg are expected to take berths at Container Terminal on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Anchorage Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

1 hour ago
 KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop ..

KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop $50m manufacturing facility

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.