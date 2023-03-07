Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Four ships Namely, Adventure, MSC Heidi, Lana and World Royal scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers and Coal, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile, another ship, MSC Asya scheduled to load/offload Containers also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Monday morning.

A total of 9 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships MSC Heidi and Sciroccoleft the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships 'Lana, Evoikos Theo and Pan Pride' are expected to sail on today.

A Cargo volume of 127,912tonnes, comprising 99,290tonnes imports cargo and 28,622tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,868 Containers (501 TEUs Imports and 1,367 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 6 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a containers ship MSC Asya& another Containers ship Maersk Pittsburg are expected to take berths at Container Terminal on Tuesday.