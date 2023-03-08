Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Two ships, namely MSC Asya and Maersk Pittsburg carrying containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Clemens Schulte, Sea Journey and LGNC Doha carrying containers, wheat and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Wednesday morning.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships Maersk Pittsburg and SC Hongkong left the Port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Adventure, Asphalt Alliance and Clemens Schulte, are expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 107,184 tonnes, comprising 63,865 tonnes of imports cargo and 43,319 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,137 containers (1929 TEUs imports and 2,208 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 6 ships, including Haj Mohammad, LNGC Doha, Clemens Schulte, Dejima and Dolphin 03 scheduled to load/offload cement, containers, wheat, LNG, and another container ship EM Astoria are expected to take berths are MW1, QICT, FAP, LCT and EETL on Wednesday.