Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Three ships, namely MSC Patnaree III, Express Rome and Ullswater, carrying containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Silver Cindy and Coral Actinia carrying mogas and chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on the same day.

A total of nine ships were engaged at the PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships LNGC Doha, Express Rome, MSC Patnaree III, Dolphin 03 and World Royal left the Port on Friday morning.

A cargo volume of 129,930 tonnes, comprising 92,709 tonnes of imports cargo and 37,221 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,539 containers (986 TEUs Imports and 1,553 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

Whereas, edible oil tanker PVT Neptune carrying palm oil is expected to take berth at Liquid Terminal later today.