Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Three ships, namely, MSC Rida, Evridiki and Al Areesh carrying containers, mogas and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectively the other day.

Meanwhile, three more ships, MSC Denisse, YM Saturn and Kano carrying containers, palm oil and LNG also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Tuesday morning.

A total of five ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Rida and Wooyang Dandy, are expected to sail today.

A cargo volume of 120,827 tonnes, comprising 110,406 tonnes of imports cargo and 10,421 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,073, containers (460 TEUs imports and 613 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are five ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, MSC Anchorage, MSC Denisse, KANO and YM Saturn, and another ship, Maersk Atlanta carrying containers, LNG and palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, PGPCL, and LCT respectively later today.

