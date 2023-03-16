Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Two ships, MSC Iris and Maersk Brooklyn carrying containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Navious Constellation, White Purl and Khairpur with containers, LPG and mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, MSC Iris and MSC Anchorage left the port on Thursday morning and four more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Kano, YM Saturn and Sea Journey, are expected to sail later today .

Cargo throughput of 145,874 tonnes comprising 90,726 tonnes of imports cargo and 55,148 tonnes of export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 5,140 containers (1,896 TEUs Imports and 3,244 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

There are four ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Navious Constellation and Khairpur, and three more ships, Olympia, Chemroad Zenith and White Purl carrying containers, mogas, chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, EVTL and SSGC on Thursday.