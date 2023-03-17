UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Five ships Namely, Olympia, Navios Constellation, Khairpur, Chemroad Zenith and White Purl, Carrying Containers, Mogas, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, APL Florida, Al Thakhira and Coral Actinia carrying Containers, LNG and Chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Friday morning.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, Olympia, Navios Constellation and YM Saturn left the Port on Friday morning.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 72,753tones, comprising 52,676 tones imports cargo and 20,077 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,332, Containers (1,151 TEUs Imports and 1,181 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Container vessel APL Florida and Gas carrier AL Thakhira are expected to take berths at QICT and EETL respectively on Friday, while three more container ships, Green Pole, SafmarineNyassa and CMA CGM Rabelais are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Olympia Anchorage Florida Khairpur Gas Attock Petroleum Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla ..

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League&#0 ..

11 hours ago
 Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

14 hours ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.