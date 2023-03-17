Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Five ships Namely, Olympia, Navios Constellation, Khairpur, Chemroad Zenith and White Purl, Carrying Containers, Mogas, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and SSGC LPG Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile three more ships, APL Florida, Al Thakhira and Coral Actinia carrying Containers, LNG and Chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Friday morning.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, Olympia, Navios Constellation and YM Saturn left the Port on Friday morning.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 72,753tones, comprising 52,676 tones imports cargo and 20,077 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,332, Containers (1,151 TEUs Imports and 1,181 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Container vessel APL Florida and Gas carrier AL Thakhira are expected to take berths at QICT and EETL respectively on Friday, while three more container ships, Green Pole, SafmarineNyassa and CMA CGM Rabelais are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.