UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Two ships, MSC Silver II and Easterly Beach Galaxy carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Marina, MSC Monica III, Abram Schulte and STI Gramercy carrying Containers, Soya bean and Mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 02 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel MSC Silver II left the Port on Monday morning,while another Chemicals carrier 'Easterly Beech Galaxy'is expected to sail today.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 23,483tones, comprising 2,046 tones imports cargo and 21,437 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,272 Containers (11 TEUs Imports and 1,261 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, STI Gramercy, MSC Marina and MSC Monica & another ship CMA CGM Rabelais are carrying Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday,and another container vessel Lisa is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, while two more ships, Maersk Chicago and Maria Elena are due to arrive on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Maria Elena Same Anchorage Chicago Sunday Silver Port Qasim

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

13 minutes ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

58 minutes ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

58 minutes ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s fir ..

RAK Ruler issues Law to establish world&#039;s first free zone dedicated to digi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.