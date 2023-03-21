UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Four ships, namely MSC Marina, MSC Monica, CMA CGM Rabelais and STI Gramercy carrying containers and mogas, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Lisa, MSC Maria Elena and ES Valor carrying containers and palm oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three containers vessel CMA CGM Rabelais, MSC Marina and MSC Monica left the port on Tuesday morning, whereas another chemicals carrier Easterly Beech Galaxy is expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 59,983 tonnes, comprising 32,222 tonnes of import cargo and 27,761 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,577 containers (944 TEUs Imports and 1,633 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are four ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Lisa, MSC Maria Elena and ES Valor carrying containers and palm oil, are expected to take berths at the Container terminal and Liquid terminal later today while two more ships, Wide Juliet and EM Astoria are due to arrive on Wednesday.

