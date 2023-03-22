Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Three ships, Lisa, MSC Maria Elena and ES Valor carrying Containers and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Melody Fair, Nordic Josephine and Broog carrying Coal, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers vessel Lisaleft the Port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships 'MSC Maria Elena, STI Gramercy and ES Valorare expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 82,577tones, comprising 46,401 tones imports cargo and 36,176 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,720 Containers (1592 TEUs Imports and 2,128 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Melody Fair, Nordic Josephine and Broog & two more ships 'Wide Juliet and Mild Bloom' carrying Coal, Mogas, LNG, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at PIBT, FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on Wednesday, while two more ships, MSC Veronique and OOCL Charleston are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.