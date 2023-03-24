UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Four ships, Maersk Chicago, EM Astoria, Al Areesh and Mild Bloom carrying containers, LNG and gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal the other day.

Meanwhile, another gas carrier, Hongtar Invictus also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on Friday morning.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, gas carrier Broog and container vessel Maersk Chicago left the port on Friday morning, whereas three more ships EM Astoria, Melody Fair and Nordic Josephine are expected to sail later today.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 136,393 tonnes, comprising 118,407 tonnes of imports cargo and 17,986 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,744 containers (1,686 TEUs imports and 1,058 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are four ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, an oil tanker 'Leader Gas' and another container vessel 'RDO Fortune' are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal and Container terminal respectively on Friday, while two more ships, Olympia and Maersk Jalan with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

