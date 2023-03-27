Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Gas carrier 'Umm Bab' carrying 141,460 cubic meters of LNG, berthed at EngroElengy Terminalon Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, America, Mega I and Evridiki carrying Containers, Palm oil and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 03 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an oil tanker 'Leader' is expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 102,028tones, comprising 83,142 tones imports cargo and 18,886 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 596 Containers (323 TEUs Imports and 9,809 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Gulf Jumeirah, and America & another ship, Maersk Boston carrying Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday, while another containers ship MSC Aria III is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and three more container vessels, Maersk Denver, MSC Levina and Olympia are due to arrive on.