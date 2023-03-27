UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Gas carrier 'Umm Bab' carrying 141,460 cubic meters of LNG, berthed at EngroElengy Terminalon Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, America, Mega I and Evridiki carrying Containers, Palm oil and Gas oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 03 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an oil tanker 'Leader' is expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 102,028tones, comprising 83,142 tones imports cargo and 18,886 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 596 Containers (323 TEUs Imports and 9,809 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Gulf Jumeirah, and America & another ship, Maersk Boston carrying Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday, while another containers ship MSC Aria III is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and three more container vessels, Maersk Denver, MSC Levina and Olympia are due to arrive on.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Olympia Boston Anchorage Denver Gas Sunday Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host I ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host IMGA Masters Games in 2026

13 minutes ago
 How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smar ..

How To Capture Pictures Like a Pro Using Your Smartphone

26 minutes ago
 Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ..

Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos

27 minutes ago
 AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted d ..

AUS professor presents breakthroughs in targeted drug delivery for cancer treatm ..

27 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of ..

China&#039;s central bank conducts 255 bln yuan of reverse repos

27 minutes ago
 Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exc ..

Presight AI now listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.