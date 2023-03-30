UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Four ships, Cussler, MSC Fairfield, X-Press Bardsey and NorstarInvictus carrying Containers and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, 'OOCL Le Havre and Delta Gas' carrying Containers and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, 'Sunflyte and X-Press Bardsey' left the Port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, 'Cussler, MSC Fairfield, and Oslo Eagle' are expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput during the last 24 hours stood at 110,444tones, comprising 66,732 tones imports Cargo and 43,712 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,627 Containers (1,351 TEUs Imports and 2,276 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a Container carrier OOCL Le Havre & another Container Carrier 'APL Southampton' are expected to take berths at QICT on Thursday, while other containers ship RDO Concord is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

