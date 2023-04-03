Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :M.V AAL Pusan carrying Router Blade berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Rania, FSM and Hellas Margarite carrying Containers, LPG and Gas oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 04 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, MeratusJayawijaya, Confidence and Richmond Park left the port on Monday morning.

The cargo throughput of 32,268 tonnes comprising 7,063 tonnes of imports cargo and 25,205 tonnes of export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 1,210 Containers (3 TEUs Imports and 1,207 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Everidiki, Calypso Gas and MSC Rania & another ship, Lana carrying Gas oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on Monday.