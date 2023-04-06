Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Six ships namely, GSL Ningbo, EM Astoria, Fethiye-M, Regina, Al Safliya and Delta Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Mogas, LNG and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain and Fertilizer Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal, EngroElengy Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile two more ships, AT middle Bridge and Harmony scheduled to load/offload Cement and Sunflower oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engage by 06 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, GSL Ningbo and Al-Areesh left the Port on Thursday morning, while another Container vessel, EM Astoria is expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume 148,022tones, comprising 103,550 tones imports Cargo and 44,472 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,895 Containers (2,279 TEUs Imports and 2,616 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a General Cargo carrier, AT Middle Bridge & another ship, Cosco America scheduled to load/offload Cement and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-purpose Terminal and Qasim International Container Terminal respectively on Thursday.