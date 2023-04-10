Close
Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Two ships namely, CMA CGM Figaro and Olympia carrying Containers, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal.

Meanwhile two more ships, Scirocco and Ullswater carrying Mogas and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Monday morning.

PQA berths were engage by 05 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Carmel, Olympia and CMA CGM Figaro left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship Torm Discoverer is expected to sail on today.

A cargo volume 83,596tones, comprising 49,195 tones imports Cargo and 34,401 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,777 Containers (966 TEUs Imports and 1,811 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Uranus J, Green Point and Ullswater& three more ships, Al Safat, MSC Munddra-VIII and Simaisma scheduled to load/offload Cement, Condensate, Containers, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at MW, FOTCO, SSGC, QICT and EETL respectively on Monday.

