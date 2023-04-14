UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, Al-Karama, Cussler, Frankfurt Express, MSC Krittika and LNGC Borno schedule to load/offload Cement, Containers and LNG, berthed at Multipurpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan Gas Port Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile another oil tanker 'Octa Lune' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the same day.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Frankfurt Express, MSC Krittika, Cussler, Uranus-J, Caribbean-I and Al-Karama left the Port on Friday (today) morning, while another ship, African Stering is expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 135,285tones, comprising 96,616 tones imports Cargo and 38,669 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,240 Containers (1,515 TEUs Imports and 1,725 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an oil carrier Al-Salam-II & another ship, APL California carrying Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Friday.

