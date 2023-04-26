Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, MSC Lisbon, Maersk Seletar and Lyderhorn carrying Containers and Chemical, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngoVopak Terminal respectivelyon Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maerks Boston, Corona, Golden Violet and SC-Taipei carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, SC-Hongkong, Maersk Seletar, MSC Lisbon and Al-Thakhira left the Port on Wednesday (today) morning and a bulk cargo carrier 'DMC-Neptune' is expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput of 146,932tones, comprising 118,323 tones imports Cargo and 28,609 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,252 Containers (2,775 TEUs Imports and 1,477 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a container vessel Maersk Boston & two more ships, Cussler and IVS-Pebble Beach carrying Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT and PIBT respectively on Wednesday.