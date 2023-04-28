Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Five ships namely, Express Athens, Bea Schulte, Loves Takken, Golden Violet and SC Taipei carrying Containers, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, DM Dragon and Saver-I carrying Chemicals and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same day.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two container ships, Express Athens and Bea Schulte left the port on Friday.

Cargo throughput of 116,097 tonnes comprising 92,263 tonnes imports cargo and 23,834 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 3,792 Containers (2,390 TEUs Imports and 1,402 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, a Chemicals carriers 'Clipper Eos' & two more ships, Novios Domino and Milha Qatar carrying Ethylene, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths EVTL, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Friday.

