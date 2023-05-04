Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Six ships namely, Lana, EM Astoria, 3D Destiny,Isaveri, Central Park and Calypso Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Palm oil, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Al-Thakhira and Talara carrying LNG Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Thursday morning.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two container ships, Lana and Astoria left the port on Thursday morning, and three more ships, Corona, Al-Salam-II and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on the same day.

Cargo throughput of 120,147 tonnes comprising 92,383 tonnes imports cargo and 27,764 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,670 Containers (1,092 TEUs Imports and 1,578 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Mild Bloom and Al-Thakhira& another ship Seaspan Beacon carrying Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths LCT, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday.