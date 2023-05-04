UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Lana, EM Astoria, 3D Destiny,Isaveri, Central Park and Calypso Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Palm oil, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Six ships namely, Lana, EM Astoria, 3D Destiny,Isaveri, Central Park and Calypso Gas scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Palm oil, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and SSGC Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Al-Thakhira and Talara carrying LNG Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on Thursday morning.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two container ships, Lana and Astoria left the port on Thursday morning, and three more ships, Corona, Al-Salam-II and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on the same day.

Cargo throughput of 120,147 tonnes comprising 92,383 tonnes imports cargo and 27,764 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 2,670 Containers (1,092 TEUs Imports and 1,578 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Mild Bloom and Al-Thakhira& another ship Seaspan Beacon carrying Palm oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths LCT, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Talara Same Astoria Anchorage Gas Engro Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Majority of Romanians Oppose Unification With Mold ..

Majority of Romanians Oppose Unification With Moldova - Poll

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution for sports, athletes: Sports ..

1 hour ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 5.87 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 5.87 points

10 minutes ago
 Almost Half of US Citizens Concerned About Safety ..

Almost Half of US Citizens Concerned About Safety of Bank Deposits - Opinion Pol ..

11 minutes ago
 PLRA starts registry through E-registration in Mul ..

PLRA starts registry through E-registration in Multan division

8 minutes ago
 Israel says to have killed 3 suspects in murders o ..

Israel says to have killed 3 suspects in murders of UK-Israeli women

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.