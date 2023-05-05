Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, Seaspan Beacon, Al-Thakhira and Mild Bloom carrying Containers, LNG and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Thursday.

PQA berths engaged by eight ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships,Central Park, Calypso Gas, Sever-1 and Seaspan Beacon left the port on Friday morning and two more ships, Mild Bloom and Marilta are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 98,776 tonnes comprising 83,644 tonnes imports cargo and 15,132 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 768 Containers (export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Saehan Jasper, Harmony and Livarden& another ship, Express Bardsey carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths MW-1, LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Friday.