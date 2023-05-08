UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Dolphin-02, Aisa Liberty, Aventicum and FSM carrying 45,000 tonnes of Palm oil, 51,000 tonnes of Coal and 2,185 tonnes LPG, berthed at Multi-purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Samantha, Saehan Jasper, Mega-1 and Al-Deebel carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Chemicals carrier 'Chemroad Aqua' and LNG carrier 'Sea-peak Galicia' left the Port (berths) on Monday morning and two more ships, FSM and Talara are expected to sail on (today).

The cargo throughput of 128,367tones, comprising 118,643 tones imports Cargo and 9,724 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 592 Containers (20 TEUs Imports and 572 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Deebel and MSC Samantha & two more ships, MSC Mukalu-III and MSC Mumbai-VII carrying LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL and QICT respectively on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Jasper Talara Anchorage Gas Sunday Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

54 minutes ago
 vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Pow ..

Vivo Y73 Shines with Its Remarkable Design and Powerful Camera Features in Pakis ..

58 minutes ago
 Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Official ..

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

1 hour ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in ..

Pakistani peacekeepers helping flood-hit people in Congo

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.