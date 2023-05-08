Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Dolphin-02, Aisa Liberty, Aventicum and FSM carrying 45,000 tonnes of Palm oil, 51,000 tonnes of Coal and 2,185 tonnes LPG, berthed at Multi-purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Samantha, Saehan Jasper, Mega-1 and Al-Deebel carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Chemicals carrier 'Chemroad Aqua' and LNG carrier 'Sea-peak Galicia' left the Port (berths) on Monday morning and two more ships, FSM and Talara are expected to sail on (today).

The cargo throughput of 128,367tones, comprising 118,643 tones imports Cargo and 9,724 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 592 Containers (20 TEUs Imports and 572 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Deebel and MSC Samantha & two more ships, MSC Mukalu-III and MSC Mumbai-VII carrying LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL and QICT respectively on Monday.