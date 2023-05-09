UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, MSC Samantha, MSC Mukalu-III, MSC Mumbai-VII and Al-Deebel carrying Containers and 26,479 tonnes of LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and EngroElengy Terminal respectivelyon.

Meanwhile another ship'Sea Ambition' carrying 9,708 tonnes of Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on (today) morning.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Samantha, MSC Makalu, Dolphin-2 and FSM left the Port (berths) on Monday morning and three more ships, MSC Mumbai-VIII, Aventicum and Aisa Liberty are expected to sail on today.

Cargo throughput of 148,422tones, comprising 129,195 tones imports Cargo and 19,227 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,533 Containers (2,402 TEUs Imports and 1,131 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Sea Ambition and Mega-I & two more ships, Maersk Kensington and Olympia carrying Chemicals, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW, LCT and QICT respectively on Tuesday.

