Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Four ships namely,Olympia, Mega-I, Maersk Kensington and Sea Ambition carrying Containers and 26,000 tonnes of Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more Container ships 'CMA CGM Ivanhoe, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Heidi' also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers vessel 'Olympia' left the Port on Wednesday morning and three more ships, Maersk Kensington, Al-Deebel and Sea Ambition are expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 74,957tones, comprising 60,626 tones imports Cargo and 14,348 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,558 Containers (1,714 TEUs Imports and 844 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Clipper Eos, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Heidi & two more ships, Cussler and Ardmore Endurance carrying Chemicals, Containers and Mogas are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.

