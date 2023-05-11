Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Five ships namely, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Heidi, Cussler, Clipper Eos and Ardmore Endurance carrying Containers, LPG and Mogas, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Yankul Silver, Chemroad Journey and Gulf Jumeirah with Palm oil, Chemicals and Mogas also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on the same day.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Clipper, Sea Ambition and MSC Heidi left the Port on Thursday morning and another Container vessel Cussler is expected to sail on Thursday.

A cargo volume of 92,257tones, comprising 52,335 tones imports Cargo and 41,922 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,352 Containers (1,886 TEUs Imports and 2,466 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Chemroad Journey and CMA CGM Ivanhoe & another ship, OOCL Le Havre carrying Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday.