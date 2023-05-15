UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Three ships namely, MSC Monica, FMT Gumuldur and TormThyra carrying Containers, 5,183 tonnes of Chemicals and 29,999 tonnes of Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, EngroVopak Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three more ships, Myny, MSC Silvia and Fasline with Containers and Palm oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on (today) Monday morning.

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Cap Carmel, MSC Monica-III and Gulf Jumeirah left the Port on Monday morning & another ship Al-Thakhira is expected to sail (today).

A cargo volume of 71,763tones, comprising 43,101 tones imports Cargo and 28,662 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,057 Containers (371 TEUs Imports and 1,686 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al-Soor-II, Myny and MSC Silvia & two more ships, Lisa and Calypso Gas carrying Gas oil, Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT and SSGC respectively on Monday, 15th May and two more Container ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC Elaine are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

