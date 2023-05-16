UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Six ships namely, MSC Silvia, Lisa, Myny, YM Satrun, Al-Soor-II and Calypso Gas carrying containers, Palm oil, gas oil and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multipurpose Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal on Monday.

Meanwhile, five more ships, Express Rome, Easline Zhang-Jia-gang, XT Dolphin, Al-Salam-II and DM Dragon with Containers, palm oil, gas oil and Chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Lisa, MSC Silvia and FMT Gumuldur left the port on Tuesday morning and two more ships, Myny and Al-Soor-II expected to sail later today.

A cargo volume of 140,344 tones, comprising 106,310 tones of imports cargo and 34,034 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,426 containers (2,424 TEUs Imports and 2,002 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Salam-II and DM Dragon, and two more ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC Elaine carrying gas oil, chemicals and containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively today, whereas, two more container ships, Clemens Schulte and EM Astoria are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

