Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Four ships namely, Maersk Sentosa, MSC Elaine, Al-Salam-II and DM Dragon carrying Containers, Gas oil and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and EngroVopak Terminal respectivelyon Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, EM Astoria, Meltimi and Milaha Qatar with Containers, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, DM Dragon and TormThyra left the Port on Wednesday morning & three more ships, Maersk Sentosa, YM Saturn and Calypso Gas are expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 88,075tones, comprising 70,701 tones imports Cargo and 17,374 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,360 Containers (2,338 TEUs Imports and 1,022 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, EM Astoria, EaslineZhangjigang and Milaha Qatar carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and EETL respectively on Wednesday, May and another Container ship, CMA CGM Butterfly is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

